VinFast partners with Central Bank of India to drive EV adoption with easy financing

Key highlights
- VinFast India signs MoU with Central Bank of India for retail EV financing.
- Benefits include attractive interest rates, zero processing charges, and on-site bank reps at showrooms.
- Partnership leverages CBI’s 4,500+ branches and 21,000+ touchpoints nationwide.
Making EVs easier to own
VinFast India has joined hands with the Central Bank of India (CBI) to make electric vehicle ownership smoother and more affordable for Indian buyers. The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ensures tailored financing options, including low interest rates, flexible repayments, zero processing fees, and priority services across the entire VinFast portfolio.
To make the experience more seamless, dedicated CBI representatives will be stationed at VinFast dealerships, helping customers with loan processing and approvals on the spot.
A partnership built on reach and trust
CBI’s network—spanning 4,552 branches and more than 21,000 touchpoints—gives VinFast the distribution muscle to tap into both metros and smaller towns. For VinFast, which is currently rolling out its VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs in India and has just inaugurated its Tamil Nadu assembly plant, this is a strategic push to build not just sales but also trust in a highly competitive EV market.
Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said the tie-up with one of India’s most trusted nationalised banks creates “a strong foundation for VinFast’s growth in India,” especially by expanding accessibility across both urban and rural markets.
Meanwhile, Central Bank of India has been steadily expanding its green portfolio, already worth ₹4,200 crore as of June 2025, with plans to deploy another ₹1,600 crore in green finance this fiscal.
Why it matters
India is at a tipping point for EV adoption, and financing remains one of the biggest hurdles for potential buyers. By aligning with a nationalised bank that already has deep penetration in rural and semi-urban markets, VinFast is positioning itself as a mass-market player rather than just an urban EV brand.
Our take
Financing can often make or break a purchase decision, and by knocking off processing charges and offering priority approvals, VinFast and CBI are cutting through red tape where it matters most.