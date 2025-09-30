Maruti Suzuki INVICTO Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Overview
- INVICTO earns the highest 5-star Bharat NCAP rating
- Packed with safety features like 6 airbags, ESP, and 360° camera
- Joins Dzire and Victoris in Maruti’s 5-star lineup
- Safety features now standardized across 15 models, 157 variants
Introduction
When it comes to cars, Indian buyers today want more than just good mileage or stylish looks—safety is now non-negotiable. Maruti Suzuki, long known for its mass-market appeal, has taken a big step forward in this space. Its premium three-row Strong Hybrid UV, the INVICTO, has just secured a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. This achievement not only cements INVICTO’s reputation as a safe family mover but also highlights Maruti’s growing focus on meeting global crash safety standards.
Safety Comes Standard
The INVICTO has been engineered with robust structural stability and a long list of features under the NEXA Safety Shield. These aren’t just fancy add-ons; they make a real difference in everyday driving.
Key safety features include:
- 6 airbags as standard (front, side, and curtain)
- ESP with Hill Hold Assist for stability on inclines
- ABS with EBD for controlled braking
- 3-point ELR seatbelts for all passengers
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold
- ISOFIX mounts for child seats
- 360-degree view camera with dynamic guidelines
On top of that, the INVICTO has cleared frontal offset, side impact, and pedestrian impact safety tests, showing its all-round protection.
Maruti’s Take
Commenting on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:
“Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating for INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has brought world-class testing to India, empowering customers to make informed choices.”
His statement reflects a wider shift—Maruti is aiming to make safety part of its brand identity, not just an option for higher trims.
Beyond the INVICTO
The INVICTO is now part of Maruti’s growing list of 5-star rated models, alongside the Dzire and Victoris. But perhaps the bigger story is Maruti’s effort to standardize safety features. With 6 airbags offered in 15 models across 157 variants, safety now extends from entry-level hatchbacks like the Alto K10 to SUVs like Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Jimny.
This approach makes sure that safety is for everyone, not just premium buyers.
Conclusion
The Maruti Suzuki INVICTO shows that a car can be stylish, efficient, and above all, safe. With its 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, strong structural design, and a host of protective features, it sets new benchmarks in the premium hybrid UV space. For families who want peace of mind without compromising on comfort or performance, the INVICTO stands out as a smart and dependable choice.