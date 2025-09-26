Suzuki V-Strom SX Gets Fresh Colours, Flags Off First-Ever Himalayan Expedition

Quick Highlights
- V-Strom SX launched in four new colours with updated graphics.
- First-ever V-Strom Expedition flagged off: a 10-day Delhi–Ladakh–Delhi ride.
- Priced at ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with customer benefits.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has given its popular adventure tourer, the V-Strom SX, a splash of new colour and a whole lot of community spirit. The bike is now available in four new paint schemes—Pearl Fresh Blue + Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2 + Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White + Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black—each paired with sport-inspired graphics and textured side panels that add to its rugged persona.
To mark the update, Suzuki has gone beyond the showroom and straight to the mountains, flagging off its first-ever V-Strom Expedition. Starting from Delhi, the 10-day ride will take customers deep into Himachal and Ladakh, tackling high-altitude passes, broken tarmac, and winding Himalayan trails before looping back on October 5.
Adventure, with some homework
The ride isn’t just about clocking miles. Riders will get access to expert-led sessions on high-altitude riding, obstacle handling, and first-aid, along with an astro-photography workshop for those starry Ladakh nights. Add in bonfire evenings and cultural pitstops, and Suzuki’s clearly building more than just a ride—it’s shaping a community experience around the V-Strom SX.
Same trusted hardware, sharper suit
Mechanically, nothing changes. The V-Strom SX continues with its 249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, making 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm, paired with Suzuki’s Oil Cooling System (SOCS) and Eco Performance tech for efficiency without compromise. Handling duties remain with a lightweight frame, upright ergonomics, and adventure-friendly stance, all priced at ₹1,98,018 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Customer perks
To sweeten the deal, Suzuki is offering exchange bonuses up to ₹5,000, extended warranty at ₹1,709, insurance benefits worth ₹8,000, and up to 100% finance options.
Our Take
This is Suzuki doubling down on the V-Strom SX’s positioning as the everyday explorer. The new colours give it fresh showroom appeal, but the real story is the expedition. Few manufacturers in India actively curate such adventures for their customers, and it’s a clever way to show off the bike’s capability while cementing a loyal rider base.
Personally, I think this move gives the SX more personality than any sticker update could. A motorcycle looks cooler with Himalayan dust on its beak than just gloss in a showroom. And if Suzuki makes this expedition an annual ritual, the V-Strom SX could carve out a proper cult following.