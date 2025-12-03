Vinfast Limo Green EV MPV Coming to India in Feb 2026 — 450km Range & 7 Seats Make It a Game Changer

Vinfast is getting ready for its next big move in India. The company will launch the Limo Green electric MPV in February 2026, and this will be its third model for our market after the VF6 and VF7 SUVs. The timing is important because Vinfast plans to bring not just a new car, but also an all-electric taxi service to India next year.
A Quick Look at What’s Coming
- New 7-seater electric MPV
- Launch planned for February 2026
- 2+3+2 seating layout
- Expected to support Vinfast’s future electric taxi fleet
- Will be locally produced in Tamil Nadu
The Limo Green is also expected to be used heavily by GSM (Green and Smart Mobility), Vinfast’s own EV-only taxi service. GSM already runs in Vietnam and a few Southeast Asian countries, and India will be its next stop. Since GSM owns its entire fleet, Vinfast will have a steady customer base right from day one.
Battery, Range, and Charging
Vinfast is sticking to a very practical setup for the Limo Green.
Here are the basics:
- 60.13kWh battery pack
- Up to 450km claimed driving range
- 201hp, 280Nm front-wheel-drive motor
- 80kW DC fast charging (10-70% in around 30 minutes)
- 11kW AC charging support
The numbers show that the Limo Green will compete directly with the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which is currently one of the only electric MPVs in its segment.
Size and Interior
The Limo Green has already been seen testing on Indian roads, and it looks like a proper MPV with simple, neat lines.
Key details:
- Length: 4,740mm
- Width: 1,872mm
- Height: 1,728mm
- Wheelbase: 2,840mm
- A bit bigger than the BYD eMax 7
Inside, the cabin is straightforward and clean.
Equipment includes:
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Single-zone AC
- Four speakers
- USB charging ports
- Manual driver seat adjustment
- 2+3+2 seating
- 4 airbags, ABS, all-disc brakes, electronic parking brake
- No ADAS for now
What This Means for India
Vinfast has moved carefully since entering India–testing products, setting up its Tamil Nadu plant, and now preparing a taxi fleet along with a family EV. The Limo Green fits into that plan nicely. It’s practical, simple, and aimed at both commercial and private buyers.
Conclusion
The Limo Green may not be flashy, but it arrives at the right time. With a long range, a roomy cabin, and a ready customer in GSM’s taxi fleet, Vinfast seems serious about growing in India. If the company keeps up this pace, it could quietly become a strong player in the EV space here.