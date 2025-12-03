Maruti e Vitara EV Confirmed With 543km Range – Game Changer for Indian EV Buyers!

Maruti Suzuki has finally shared solid details about its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, and the big highlight is its driving range. The company has confirmed that the e Vitara will offer up to 543km (ARAI) on its larger battery pack. This instantly makes it one of the most practical EV options for long daily runs as well as highway trips.
The e Vitara will come with two battery choices – a 49kWh pack and a 61kWh pack. These will be spread across three trims, giving buyers some flexibility on price and usage. Maruti hasn’t shared the full variant breakup yet, but the larger battery will be offered on the Zeta and Alpha trims, while the Delta will get the 49kWh pack.
Safety Highlights
Safety has been a major talking point with this SUV.
The e Vitara has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, both for adult and child safety.
- Standard kit includes:
- Seven airbags
- High-strength body structure
- ADAS functions
- A long list of active safety systems
This makes it one of the safest mass-market EVs expected in the country.
Charging & Support Network
Maruti has spent the last few years building a strong EV support system. The brand says it already has:
- 2,000+ fast-charging points across 1,100+ cities
- Partnerships with 13 charging operators
- Plans to expand to over 1 lakh chargers by 2030
- A charger available every 5-10km, trackable via the “e For Me” app
- More than 1,500 EV-ready workshops
- Doorstep service for EV customers
This charging network alone gives the e Vitara a big advantage, especially for first-time EV buyers.
Launch Timeline & Pricing
Maruti was expected to announce prices yesterday, but the final announcement has been pushed to the coming weeks. Deliveries are planned for early 2026.
he SUV will also be available via subscription and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) for buyers who want lower upfront costs.
Rivals
The e Vitara will compete with the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE.6, MG ZS EV, and the VinFast VF6.
Conclusion
The e Vitara feels like a very important launch for Maruti Suzuki. The long range, strong safety rating, and massive charging network make it a practical and easy-to-live-with EV. With pricing still under wraps, all eyes are now on Maruti’s final reveal, but the early signs show that this could be one of the most approachable electric SUVs for Indian families.