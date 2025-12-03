Hyundai Venue Surges Past 32,000 Bookings in Just a Month — What’s Driving the Strong Demand?

The new Hyundai Venue is off to a strong start. Hyundai has confirmed that the compact SUV has already received over 32,000 bookings in a little over a month. Bookings had opened on 24 October, and prices were announced on 4 November. Since then, the numbers have kept rising, which shows how much interest the updated Venue now has.
Hyundai India also reported 66,840 units sold in November 2025, further highlighting the brand’s strong performance in the market — and the new Venue is playing a significant role in this growth.
What’s New Under the Skin?
The latest Venue is built on Hyundai’s Global K1 enhanced platform, which has helped it grow in every key dimension. It is now taller, wider, and carries a longer 2,520mm wheelbase, resulting in better cabin space and a more confident road presence.
It is also the first Hyundai model to be manufactured at the brand’s new Pune plant, forming a key part of Hyundai’s plan to launch 26 new products in India by 2030.
Prices
- Starts at Rs 7.90 lakh
- Goes up to Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Multiple variants and new feature packs added
Engines
Hyundai offers three engine options:
- 1.2-litre NA petrol – 83 bhp / 114.7 Nm, 5-speed MT
- 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol – 120 bhp / 172 Nm, 6MT / 7DCT
- 1.5-litre diesel – 116 bhp / 250 Nm, 6MT / new 6AT
The N Line continues with the 1.0 turbo paired with MT or DCT and adds drive modes, traction modes, and paddle shifters.
Design Highlights
The new generation Venue looks fresher and bolder.
Key details include
- New dark chrome grille
- Quad-beam LED headlamps
- Twin-horn LED DRLs
- Horizon-style tail lamps
- Taller stance
- New body colours include Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire and Dragon Red.
- Dual-tone options with black roof
The N Line adds sporty bumpers, red accents, R17 alloys, twin-tip exhaust, and red brake calipers.
Interior and Comfort
Inside, Hyundai has worked hard on usability.
Useful additions:
- Panoramic dual screens powered by NVIDIA technology
- Dual-tone leatherette seats
- Reclining rear seats
- Rear AC vents
- Sunshades on rear
- Coffee-table-style centre console
- Ambient lighting
- Bose 8-speaker system
For added sportiness, the N Line cabin gets black upholstery with red accents, N-branded seats, and metal pedals.
Competition
The new Venue goes up against:
Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Skoda Kylaq.
With more features, refreshed styling, and wider powertrain choices, Hyundai aims to strengthen its position in the hotly contested compact SUV space.
Conclusion
The new Venue gets a more polished design, better tech, and a good mix of engine choices. And going by the over 32,000 bookings it has already received, it’s pretty clear that customers like the new updates. Hyundai seems to have struck the right balance this time, and the strong demand in such a short time shows that the Venue remains one of the most popular choices in its segment.