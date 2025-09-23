VinFast India Partners with ICICI Bank to Power EV Financing

Overview
- Partnership brings EV financing and dealer support under one roof.
- Customers get 100% on-road funding, flexible EMIs, and priority services.
- Dealers gain inventory financing and nationwide credit access.
- Move aligns with VinFast’s vision of sustainable mobility in India.
Driving EV Ownership Made Simple
VinFast Auto India has joined hands with ICICI Bank to make electric mobility more affordable and accessible. With EV adoption in India growing, financing remains a key hurdle. This tie-up aims to remove that barrier by offering convenient credit solutions for VinFast’s new VF 6 and VF 7 models, as well as its wider product lineup.
Benefits for Customers
For buyers, the partnership means a smoother purchase journey with:
- 100% on-road funding including insurance and registration.
- Attractive interest rates to keep EMIs manageable.
- Flexible repayment plans tailored to customer needs.
- Faster loan processing with priority service.
- On-site ICICI support at VinFast showrooms.
These features make owning an EV more practical for first-time buyers and seasoned customers alike.
Support for Dealers
The partnership also strengthens VinFast’s dealer network. ICICI Bank will extend inventory financing, helping dealers stock more vehicles and serve buyers quickly. With its vast pan-India branch and digital network, ICICI ensures:
- Better availability of VinFast models.
- Stronger presence in both metro and emerging markets.
- Faster scaling opportunities for dealers.
Leadership Views
The MoU was signed by Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, and Munish Gaur, Product Head – Vehicles, ICICI Bank.
Mr. Chau said, “Buying an EV should be simple and exciting. Partnering with ICICI Bank lets us offer customers flexible financing while giving dealers the tools to grow. Our aim is to add value throughout the entire ownership journey and promote clean, convenient mobility.”
Mr. Gaur added, “As EV adoption grows, easy financing is crucial. This collaboration provides convenient credit options for VinFast’s EV lineup and supports customers in achieving their green goals effortlessly.”
Building a Sustainable Future
VinFast’s partnership with ICICI Bank supports India’s move toward green mobility. With its new EV plant in Tamil Nadu and easy financing, owning an electric vehicle is now simpler and more affordable.
Conclusion
The tie-up isn’t just about loans—it makes EV ownership easier for customers and helps dealers grow, strengthening VinFast’s presence in India’s EV market.