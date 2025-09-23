Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover: World’s First Radar-Integrated Electric Motorcycle Launched

Overview
- First-ever motorcycle with integrated radar and camera safety tech.
- Packed with innovations like UV HyperSense, Parallel Boost Charging, and integrated dashcam.
- 323 km range, 40 hp power, and 610 Nm torque at the rear wheel.
- Introductory price: ₹2,49,000; deliveries begin October 2025.
A New Era for Indian Motorcycling
Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette has once again pushed the limits of electric mobility with the launch of the X-47 Crossover. Priced at ₹2,49,000 for the first 1,000 customers, it’s being hailed as the world’s first motorcycle to come with both radar and camera integration as standard. Inspired by fighter jet design, the X-47 combines striking looks, powerful performance, and advanced safety features, setting a new benchmark for electric motorcycles in India and beyond.
Performance and Design
Built on Ultraviolette’s advanced vehicle platform, the X-47 is more than just a motorcycle—it’s a crossover engineered for every type of rider, whether daily commuters or long-distance explorers.
Key Specs:
- Battery pack: 10.3 kWh
- Power: 40 hp (30 kW)
- Torque: 100 Nm (610 Nm at rear wheel)
- Range: 323 km (IDC)
- Acceleration: 0–60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds
- Top speed: 145 km/h
- Ground clearance: 200 mm
The suspension is handled by 41 mm inverted cartridge-type front forks and a rear mono-shock with preload adjustability, while braking duties are powered by Brembo discs (320 mm front and 230 mm rear), supported by Bosch 10th-gen dual-channel ABS with switchable modes.
UV HyperSense: Radar Intelligence for Safer Rides
Perhaps the most revolutionary feature is UV HyperSense, Ultraviolette’s proprietary radar intelligence system. This 77 GHz long-range radar can monitor up to 200 meters behind the bike, even compensating for lean angles and pitch variations.
It powers four rider-assist functions:
- Blind-spot monitoring – warns riders of fast-approaching vehicles in blind zones.
- Lane change assist – alerts of potential risks during lane changes.
- Overtake alert – provides cues when vehicles intend to overtake from the rear.
- Rear collision warning – sends instant alerts and auto-activates hazard lights to prevent rear-end accidents.
This makes the X-47 not just fast and powerful, but also one of the safest motorcycles on the road today.
Smart Charging and Dashcam Integration
Charging convenience is another area where Ultraviolette leads the pack. The X-47 debuts the world’s most power-dense air-cooled onboard charger, fully compatible with Type 2 AC car charging. Adding to that is Parallel Boost Charging, an in-house innovation that allows the onboard and parallel chargers to work together, effectively halving charging times.
On the safety and security front, the integrated dual dashcam system offers front and rear 1080p HDR recording, loop functionality, and an emergency video lock feature. Riders also get a secondary 5-inch display for playback and controls, while connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ensure footage can be managed easily.
Storage, Connectivity, and Extras
The X-47 has been designed for practicality without compromising thrill. Riders can choose between 30L soft panniers or 32L hard panniers, along with provisions for a top box.
The Performance Pack adds features like:
- 9-level regenerative braking with dynamic regen
- 3-level traction control
- Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) that works with ABS for safer braking
- Hill Hold Assist for stability on inclines
Adding to the futuristic feel is VIOLETTE AI, a smart co-pilot that offers movement alerts, towing alerts, remote lockdown, crash alerts, and anti-collision warnings.
Leadership’s Take
Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said
“At Ultraviolette,
innovation defines everything we do, and with the X-47 Crossover we have built a motorcycle from
the ground up to transform the entire riding experience. With that vision, we have introduced the
World’s first radar and camera integrated motorcycle. The fighter jet inspired X-47 represents a
fusion of cutting-edge technology, advanced safety systems and precision engineering that
redefines what riders can expect from electric mobility. It has been designed to deliver unmatched
versatility, from urban rides to varied riding scenarios while staying true to Ultraviolette’s vision of
building world-class EVs that showcase Indian design, innovation and engineering leadership on
the global stage.”
Conclusion
The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover isn’t just another electric motorcycle—it’s a complete rethink of what two-wheelers can offer. By combining radar-powered safety, aviation-inspired design, class-leading performance, and practical touring features, Ultraviolette has created a segment-defining machine. With bookings open now at just ₹999 and deliveries starting in October 2025, the X-47 signals a bold step forward for India’s EV industry and a strong statement on the global stage.