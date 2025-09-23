VIDA Introduces Comprehensive EV Ownership Services with Warranty, Buyback, Smart Features, and 24/7 Support

Overview
- Extended coverage: Warranty up to 5 years / 75,000 km, plus a battery warranty for 5 years / 60,000 km.
- Assured buyback: Up to 67.5% resale value guaranteed after 3 years.
- Everyday ease: VIDA Edge subscription with unlimited fast charging and 40+ connected features.
- 24/7 support: Nationwide roadside assistance with on-demand repairs and towing.
Introduction
For many buyers, switching to an electric scooter comes with questions: How long will the battery last? Will it hold its resale value? What if it breaks down on the road? VIDA, Hero MotoCorp’s dedicated EV brand, is tackling all of these concerns head-on.
Just in time for the festive season, VIDA has launched a range of value-added services that make owning an EV as simple and secure as owning a petrol scooter. From warranties and buyback assurance to connected tech and roadside support, VIDA is building an ecosystem where customers can ride with complete peace of mind.
Extended Warranties: Confidence That Lasts
EV buyers want long-term reliability. VIDA now offers:
- A comprehensive warranty covering up to 5 years or 75,000 km.
- A dedicated battery warranty for 5 years or 60,000 km.
The battery is the most crucial (and expensive) part of an EV. This extra coverage means riders don’t have to worry about performance or repair costs, even years down the line.
Assured Buyback: Securing Resale Value
Resale value is often a grey area in the EV space. VIDA fixes this with its Assured Buyback plan. After 3 years of ownership, customers can return their scooter and get back up to 67.5% of the original ex-showroom price.
This transparent program gives financial certainty and makes upgrading or switching effortless.
VIDA Edge: Smarter Everyday Riding
The VIDA Edge subscription is designed for today’s connected rider. It brings together:
- Unlimited fast charging across VIDA’s expanding network.
- 40+ connected features like ride statistics, battery health monitoring, GPS station locator, and OTA updates.
It turns the scooter into a true smart device—making rides more efficient and ownership more convenient.
24/7 Roadside Assistance: Help Anytime, Anywhere
Nobody wants to feel stranded. VIDA’s round-the-clock roadside support ensures that riders always have backup. The service covers:
- Flat tires, drained batteries, or sudden breakdowns.
- On-demand towing if the scooter can’t be fixed immediately.
This reassurance makes every ride more relaxed, no matter the distance.
Battery-as-a-Service: Flexible and Affordable
Buying an EV can feel expensive upfront, especially because of the battery cost. VIDA introduces Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), which allows:
- Financing the scooter and battery separately.
- Spreading payments into manageable monthly instalments.
This flexible “pay-as-you-go” model makes electric scooters more affordable and accessible to a wider audience.
India’s Largest Charging Network
Supporting all of this is VIDA’s access to over 3,600 charging stations nationwide. This extensive coverage removes one of the biggest worries about EV adoption—charging availability—ensuring riders can travel without second thoughts.
Conclusion
VIDA isn’t just offering scooters—it’s creating trust and confidence in electric mobility. With strong warranties, guaranteed resale, smart connected features, flexible ownership, and round-the-clock support, it makes owning an EV simple, reliable, and worry-free.