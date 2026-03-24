VinFast India Partners CSB Bank for EV Financing Push

VinFast India has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSB Bank in Gurugram. The focus of this partnership is simple. It is about making electric SUV buying easier for customers and also supporting dealers with better finance options.
The deal covers VinFast’s premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7. Both models are part of the company’s India plans and already come with strong safety ratings, including 5 star Bharat NCAP.
The main part of this partnership is financing.
Customers will get auto loans with up to 100 percent on road funding. Interest rates are expected to remain competitive. Repayment plans will be flexible so buyers can choose EMIs based on their comfort. Loan approval and disbursement are expected to be faster and smoother at dealerships.
CSB Bank will also place dedicated relationship managers inside dealerships. This will help customers complete paperwork and loan procedures without delays and ensure on-site support for a smooth financing experience.
The partnership is not only for customers. It also includes dealer inventory financing. This will help dealerships manage stock better and keep operations smooth with support from CSB Bank.
CSB Bank already has a strong pan-India presence and an expanding branch network across India. With this, VinFast plans to reach more cities and smaller markets. The goal is to increase EV financing access beyond major metro areas.
Both companies shared their views during the signing.
Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said that EV adoption depends on more than just product quality. He explained that simple financing and an easy ownership experience are important to reduce barriers for customers. He also highlighted building a reliable and customer-focused EV ecosystem in India.
Narendra Dixit, Head Retail Banking at CSB Bank, said electric mobility is becoming a regular choice for buyers. He added that financing support is needed for both customers and dealers as EV demand increases. He also stated that the partnership will help build a strong ecosystem for retail auto loans and dealer financing solutions.
VinFast is also building its full EV system in India. The company already has an assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. It is also expanding its showroom network across multiple cities and plans to double its presence this year.
After sales service support is also being improved. Along with this, more financial partnerships are being added to support customers.
The company currently sells VF 6 and VF 7 in India. Both SUVs are positioned in the premium electric segment and have achieved 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings. VinFast is also planning to introduce additional models in 2026 to meet different mobility needs.
Along with safety ratings, VinFast is also offering customer support programs like resale value assurance and buyback schemes. There is also a free charging program running on the V-Green network, which has been extended until March 31, 2029.
A “Trade Gas for Electric” program is also active in multiple countries including India. It offers additional incentives for customers switching from petrol or diesel vehicles to electric models.
Conclusion
This partnership between VinFast India and CSB Bank is mainly focused on making EV ownership easier. With strong financing support, wider dealership assistance, and growing EV infrastructure, the company is working to reduce the main hurdles for electric SUV buyers in India.