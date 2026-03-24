New BMW X5 leaked images show bold Neue Klasse design

A set of leaked images of the next-generation BMW X5 has sparked a lot of discussion online. The SUV is still not officially revealed, but the design and details already show a big shift.
The overall shape still looks like an X5, but the design language is now fully based on BMW’s new Neue Klasse styling.
The front looks cleaner and more modern. The kidney grille is still present, but now comes with illuminated borders and a pixel-style pattern inside. The headlamp setup is slimmer and placed in a sharper design format, giving the SUV a more advanced road look.
Key exterior points
- Neue Klasse inspired design theme
- Slim LED headlamps with clean layout
- Illuminated kidney grille design
- Pixel style detailing inside grille
- Strong and upright SUV stance
- Sporty alloy wheel design
- Blacked out pillar treatment
The bumper also looks reshaped and now appears closer to the iX3 design, with wider air intake sections and cleaner surfacing. The side profile gets smooth body panels with a neat overall finish. Flush-style door handles are also expected.
Rear design gets modern lighting setup
Coming to the rear, the SUV gets new connected style LED tail lamps but with a slight break in between. The lighting signature looks sharper and more futuristic compared to the outgoing model.
- Connected LED tail lamps
- Wavy light design pattern
- Sport style rear bumper
- Split tailgate design continues
- Roof spoiler with dual ridge look
The rear design is more clean and less complex than the current version, giving it a fresh identity.
New generation platform and interior expectations
The cabin has not been fully revealed yet, but reports suggest a big change inside. BMW is expected to use its Panoramic iDrive system, which spreads digital displays across the dashboard area.
Expected interior features include:
- Large central touchscreen setup
- Wide lower windshield display strip
- Fully digital cockpit system
- Updated connected car interface
- Minimal physical button layout
The overall cabin design will focus more on digital experience and clean surfaces.
Wide range of powertrains planned
BMW is preparing one of the widest powertrain lineups for the new X5. It will not be limited to just petrol or diesel.
- 3.0 litre inline 6 petrol mild hybrid (40 xDrive)
- Diesel 40d xDrive for select markets
- Plug in hybrid 50e xDrive
- Higher performance M60e xDrive
- Full electric iX5 versions
- Hydrogen fuel cell version in development
- Range extender EV also under study
Electric versions will come later, with dual motor setups and xDrive system for all wheel drive capability.
Performance focus and global strategy
The hybrid versions are expected to improve electric range, while EV models will focus on long distance luxury travel. Hydrogen technology is also being developed with a global partner for future use cases.
The SUV will continue to focus on strong highway comfort, premium driving feel and multiple fuel choices for different markets.
The launch timeline is expected towards the end of this year for the ICE and hybrid versions, while the electric iX5 variants are expected between 2026 and 2027.