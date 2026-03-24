2026 Honda City facelift spotted testing – What to expect?

Honda City facelift has been spotted testing before its expected launch. The test car was seen in Brazil with heavy camouflage, but some clear changes are now visible. This update will keep the current model fresh before the all new version arrives in 2028. The sedan segment is getting competitive again, which makes this update important for the City.
Design changes
The updated model will focus more on looks rather than a full change.
- New front grille design
- Sharper and sportier bumper
- Updated headlights
- Design inspired by newer global models like Civic
- New alloy wheels expected
- Rear bumper may get slight changes
- Tail lamps likely similar to current model
Overall size will stay almost the same, so cabin space will not change much.
Interior and features
Inside, changes are expected to be limited but useful
- New seat upholstery design
- Cabin layout mostly unchanged
- Possible addition of 360 degree camera
- Ventilated seats could be added
- Same infotainment system and controls
Current features will continue
- 8 inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 8 speaker sound system
- Ambient lighting
- Automatic climate control
- PM 2.5 air filter
Safety package will remain strong
- Multiple airbags
- Level 2 ADAS features
- Driver assist systems
Rear space and comfort will remain similar to the current model, with no major change expected.
Practical view
This update is more about keeping the car fresh rather than changing it completely
- No major change in space or comfort
- Driving feel expected to stay the same
- Focus on small design and feature updates
Some design changes seen in the Brazil test car could be market specific, but the India version may still get similar updates.
Engine and performance
No major changes are expected here.
- 1.5 litre petrol engine
- 121 PS power and 145 Nm torque
- 6 speed manual and CVT options
- E20 fuel compatible
The engine is already known for smooth performance and reliability. The Brazil version has slightly different power figures due to fuel type, but the base setup is similar.
The hybrid version of the City is also expected to get updates. However, a more affordable hybrid system is likely to come with the next generation model rather than this facelift.
Market position
The sedan will continue to compete with rivals like Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Among them, the Hyundai Verna has already received a facelift recently, making the competition even tougher. The remaining ones are also getting timely updates, so this facelift is important to keep the City in the game.
What to expect
The facelift is expected to launch first in Brazil around August and then come to India. Big mechanical changes are not likely. Most updates will be around design and a few new features.