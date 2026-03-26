VinFast Hits 50 Showrooms In India with a big Bengaluru 3S facility

Electric vehicle space in India is getting more active and brands are now focusing on building a strong on-ground presence. VinFast has now added another big piece to its India journey with a new showroom in Bengaluru. With this, the company has reached a total of 50 outlets across the country, giving it a wider reach for both sales and support.
This new outlet is located on Hosur Road in Electronic City and is built with a strong focus on both sales and service in one place.
The size of this facility stands out
- Total area is around 11500 sq ft
- Dedicated showroom space of 2500 sq ft
- 3S setup with sales, service and spare parts
- Built as per global standards
The setup is handled by PPS Motors and led by Raaj Sekar.
The company is not stopping here and has bigger plans ahead
- Target of 75 dealerships by end of the year
- Presence planned in more than 60 cities
- Focus on metro cities and growing markets
Along with showrooms, the brand is also working on a full EV system in India
- Charging network expansion
- After sales support
- Battery ecosystem
- Manufacturing and retail setup
The brand is also focusing on its product strength and ownership support
- VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs form the main lineup
- Both models come with 5 star Bharat NCAP safety rating
- Warranty coverage goes up to 10 years or 200000 km
- 3 years free maintenance
- Roadside assistance included
Customer offers are also part of the plan
- Value assured program for resale support
- Free charging on V Green network till March 2029
- Trade Gas for Electric offer with extra 3 percent benefit
This new showroom adds to the growing network and brings the brand closer to more buyers across India.