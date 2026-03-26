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  • VinFast Hits 50 Showrooms In India with a big Bengaluru 3S facility VinFast Hits 50 Showrooms In I...

VinFast Hits 50 Showrooms In India with a big Bengaluru 3S facility

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Electric vehicle space in India is getting more active and brands are now focusing on building a strong on-ground presence. VinFast has now added another big piece to its India journey with a new showroom in Bengaluru. With this, the company has reached a total of 50 outlets across the country, giving it a wider reach for both sales and support.

This new outlet is located on Hosur Road in Electronic City and is built with a strong focus on both sales and service in one place.

The size of this facility stands out

  • Total area is around 11500 sq ft
  • Dedicated showroom space of 2500 sq ft
  • 3S setup with sales, service and spare parts
  • Built as per global standards

The setup is handled by PPS Motors and led by Raaj Sekar.

The company is not stopping here and has bigger plans ahead

  • Target of 75 dealerships by end of the year
  • Presence planned in more than 60 cities
  • Focus on metro cities and growing markets

Along with showrooms, the brand is also working on a full EV system in India

  • Charging network expansion
  • After sales support
  • Battery ecosystem
  • Manufacturing and retail setup

The brand is also focusing on its product strength and ownership support

  • VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs form the main lineup
  • Both models come with 5 star Bharat NCAP safety rating
  • Warranty coverage goes up to 10 years or 200000 km
  • 3 years free maintenance
  • Roadside assistance included

Customer offers are also part of the plan

  • Value assured program for resale support
  • Free charging on V Green network till March 2029
  • Trade Gas for Electric offer with extra 3 percent benefit

This new showroom adds to the growing network and brings the brand closer to more buyers across India.

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