2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 teased

Royal Enfield is getting ready to update one of its most talked about bikes. The 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has now been teased ahead of its March 27 launch, and it looks like the brand is working on making it better in everyday riding.
The bike already had a strong appeal, but feedback from riders seems to have pushed for some changes.
What is expected to change
- Softer rear suspension for better comfort on bad roads
- Possible USD front forks on higher variants
- New grippier road focused tyres
- Better handling and improved ride quality
The current setup felt slightly stiff and tyres were not the best for road grip. These updates can make daily riding smoother.
New features expected
- Cruise control may be added
- Traction control could be offered
- Quickshifter may come as an option
- Bar end mirrors can be introduced
These features can make the bike feel more modern and easier to ride, especially in city traffic and long rides.
Design and colours
The overall design is expected to stay the same. It will continue with
- Round headlamp and mirrors
- Wide handlebar
- Single piece seat
- Stubby exhaust
New colour options and fresh graphics are likely. Matte finishes and dual tone shades may also be added.
Engine and hardware
- 452 cc liquid cooled engine
- Around 40 PS power and 40 Nm torque
- 6 speed gearbox
The engine is expected to remain unchanged.
Other details
- Steel frame using engine as support
- Telescopic front forks and rear monoshock
- 169 mm ground clearance
- 780 mm seat height
- Around 184 kg weight
Brakes
- 310 mm front disc
- 270 mm rear disc
- Dual channel ABS
These are also expected to continue without major changes.
Tech and features
- 4 inch TFT display with phone connectivity
- Navigation support with maps
- Lower variants with semi digital cluster
The updated model may see a small price increase over the current starting price of around Rs 2.56 lakh. The 2026 update looks focused on comfort, grip and small feature upgrades while keeping the same engine character.