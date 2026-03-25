VIDA VX2 Plus KKR Limited Edition Revealed

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a new version of its electric scooter with a strong cricket connect. The Vida VX2 Plus now comes in a special Knight Edition in collaboration with Kolkata Knight Riders.
This special version was revealed at the Knights Unplugged 3.0 event with the entire team in attendance. It connects electric mobility with the excitement of cricket during the IPL season.
Design That Stands Out
The scooter gets a very different look compared to the regular model. It clearly carries the KKR identity.
- Pearl Black base colour
- Knight Purple and Gold highlights
- Micro dotted pattern across the body
- Golden shade blending into black panels
- Three special marks showing KKR’s three titles
The overall finish feels unique and made for fans who follow the team closely.
Limited Edition Touch
This edition also comes with some added elements to make it feel special.
- Matching KKR theme helmet available
- Helmet also gets purple and gold finish
- Designed as a collector item for fans
This makes the whole package feel more personal and different from a regular scooter.
Special IPL Initiative
The brand has also added a fun element during the season.
- ‘Electrifying Player of the Match’ award introduced
- Winning KKR player gets a customised scooter
- Scooter will have player name and jersey number
- Given after the match ceremony
This connects the product directly with on field performance.
What Stays The Same
This is mainly a design focused edition. The core scooter remains the same as VX2 Plus.
- No major performance changes
- Same electric setup and features
- Focus stays on styling and theme
Launch And Availability
The unveiling happened at a special event with the full KKR squad present.
- Revealed at Knights Unplugged 3.0
- Players were part of the launch moment
- Will be sold through select Vida outlets
- Prices are not announced yet
This keeps some excitement around the final launch.