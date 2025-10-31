VinFast Expands Fast in India With 24 Showrooms Open — Big Plans Ahead for Electric SUV Buyers

VinFast Auto India is growing fast in the country. The company has opened 24 dealerships in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurugram and more. This is a big step as VinFast looks to reach more customers and make its electric cars easier to buy.
The new showrooms have a simple, open layout. People can walk in, see the cars closely and talk to the staff about features and prices. Every outlet has been designed to match VinFast’s global look so visitors get the same feel everywhere.
The main highlight at these outlets is the VF 6 and VF 7. These new electric SUVs are now on display. They come with a fresh design and focus on comfort and easy driving.
VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh said
“India’s enthusiasm
for sustainable mobility motivates us to keep raising the bar. The rapid rollout of brand experience
Showrooms underscores VinFast’s long-term commitment to the Indian market. We are working
closely with our dealer partners to make VinFast products and services accessible to customers
across the country. Our goal is not just to sell EVs, but to deliver an inspiring, customer-centric
journey anchored in sustainability and innovation.”
To support customers better, VinFast has partnered with RoadGrid, myTVS, Castrol India and Global Assure. These companies will help set up charging points and service networks and will also handle roadside help.
VinFast’s state-of-the-art factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, stands as a cornerstone of its India growth strategy. Spanning 400 acres, in its first phase, the facility will assemble the VF 6 and VF 7 models with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year, scalable up to 150,000 units. Once fully operational, it will create 3,000–3,500 direct jobs and several thousand more in the wider supply chain strengthening Tamil Nadu’s emergence as a leading EV manufacturing hub in South Asia.
By the end of 2025, VinFast aims to open 35 dealerships across India. The company hopes this network will make it easier for people to own and maintain electric cars.