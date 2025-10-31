New Hyundai VENUE N Line Revealed – A Sporty Beast with Turbo Power, Bold Design & Next-Gen Features!

Hyundai Motor India Limited today unveiled the all-new Hyundai VENUE N Line, a performance-oriented SUV that’s ready to bring in a new wave of excitement in the compact SUV segment. It is for driving enthusiasts who are looking for style, dynamism, and an exciting drive; hence, the design, performance, and advanced technology come together in this striking package.
The SUV is surely different with its bold and sporty design. It comes fitted with a dark chrome radiator grille with the N Line emblem, exclusive bumpers with red accents, and stylish R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels. Red brake calipers give it that aggressive look, revealing the power and energy within the SUV. The twin-tip exhaust, LED sequential turn indicators, and N Line wing-type spoiler make it stand out.
Inside, it welcomes occupants with a sporty black interior complemented by red accents. The N Line steering wheel, gear knob, and metal pedals further illustrate its performance-oriented nature. The N-branded black leather seats bring in a premium and sporty feel, while ambient red lighting on the crash pad and centre console enhances the modern look inside the cabin.
Under the hood, the VENUE N Line is powered by the proven Kappa 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine. It produces 120 PS of power and 172 Nm of torque, offering an exciting yet smooth drive. The SUV is available with both a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT transmission, giving drivers the choice between engaging control and easy convenience. Equipped with traction control modes and drive mode select, it adapts effortlessly to different driving conditions. Adding more to the thrill are paddle shifters, which let the driver enjoy a hands-on experience.
It is truly a technology-driven car, with a large 31.24 cm touchscreen navigation system from NVIDIA providing a connected and smart drive. The full digital 31.24 cm display cluster offers clear and informative visuals. A premium Bose 8-speaker system fills the cabin with high-quality audio. Features like the surround view monitor and blind spot view monitor, apart from over-the-air updates, keep this car as modern as safe. A built-in smart aroma diffuser further elevates luxurious comfort by always keeping the cabin fresh and clean.
Coming to safety, the SUV is equipped with ADAS Level 2, featuring 21 advanced driver assistance functions. It also offers over 70 advanced and 41 standard safety features, along with an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Ensuring enhanced protection on every drive, 71% of the vehicle’s structure is made from high-strength steel with hot stamping for improved rigidity and crash safety.
It will be offered in five monotone and three dual-tone color options: Atlas White, Dragon Red, Hazel Blue, Titan Grey, and Abyss Black. Customers can pick between the N6 and N10 variants with choices of manual or DCT transmission.
One can book the SUV by paying INR 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership in India or through Hyundai’s Click to Buy online platform. It is scheduled to be officially launched on November 4, 2025, ushering in a new era of performance, technology, and style on the roads of India.