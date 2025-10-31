Ducati launches the 2025 Streetfighter V4 and V4 S in India: sharper, smarter, and wilder than ever before!

Ducati’s new Streetfighter V4 lineup has finally hit the Indian market, and it’s already making waves. The range comes in two versions — the Streetfighter V4 and the V4 S. Prices start around ₹28.68 lakh for the standard and ₹32.38 lakh for the S model (ex-showroom). Deliveries have already begun in big cities, so you’ll probably spot one soon.
Under the tank sits the familiar 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine — now cleaner, Euro 5+ and E20 compliant. It churns out around 212 horsepower at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. Ducati tweaked a few things inside for sharper throttle response but kept that raw MotoGP-style growl. Add the optional Akrapovic exhaust, and you’re looking at 224 horses — that’s wild.
Handling’s been fine-tuned too. The V4 S comes loaded with Ohlins electronic suspension, lightweight forged aluminium wheels, and a smaller battery. The regular V4 sticks to Showa and Sachs adjustable units that balance comfort and performance nicely. Despite all the gear, the bikes are still light — roughly 191 kg for the base and 189 kg for the S.
Braking now upgarded with the new Brembo Hypure calipers, lighter and better at cooling under pressure. Ducati’s clever braking system now automatically balances front and rear pressure, helping keep things smooth during hard stops. You can even adjust how strong you want the braking assist to feel.
Electronics got smarter, too. Ducati’s Vehicle Observer system constantly tweaks traction, wheelie, and launch control for steadier rides. There’s a sharp 6.9-inch display showing everything you need, plus four riding modes: Race, Sport, Road, and Wet.
Looks-wise, it’s sharper and meaner but somehow more comfortable. The redesigned LED headlamp, small aerodynamic wings, slimmer tank, and reworked seat all add up to a mix of aggression and comfort. The 2025 Streetfighter V4 isn’t just fast — it’s an experience on two wheels