VinFast Enters Ultra Luxury Arena With Lac Hong 800S and 900S

VinFast has taken a big step. The company is no longer speaking only to everyday EV buyers. With the Lac Hong 800S and Lac Hong 900S, it is now moving into the ultra luxury space.
This move was announced in Hanoi along with a full restructuring of the brand. VinFast has now finalized its transition into three well-defined lines of automotive products as it looks forward to its next phase of growth, not only in Vietnam, but also in important markets in the region.
Lac Hong
This is the new ultra luxury division and represents the very top of the brand. It has been created to reflect national pride and demonstrate the Vietnamese craftsmanship and engineering. The lineup now includes the 900 LX, 800S and 900S. The 900 LX also has an advanced armored version that was introduced earlier in 2025.
VF
This is still the mass market electric passenger range. It includes models from VF 3 to VF 9, including the seven seat VF MPV 7. VinFast says it has now developed and introduced over 15 electric vehicle models across segments.
Green
This line is focused on commercial mobility. It includes Limo Green, Herio Green, Nerio Green and Minio Green models aimed at service and transport operators.
The new 800S and 900S are expected to be commercially available in 2027.
Design is deeply linked to Vietnamese culture. The grille is made of straight vertical slats inspired by bamboo. The wing shaped badge represents the Lac bird in ascent. There are patterns that are influenced by the Dong Son bronze drum and terraced rice fields, and these themes are repeated across both exterior and interior elements. Even the Lac Hong nameplate is finished in genuine gold plated alloy in a calligraphic style.
The 800S exudes a bold and powerful presence whereas the 900S has a more classical and timeless character.
The cabins focus heavily on craftsmanship and technology. Buyers get Nappa leather, rare wood trims and gold plated accents. Both cars incorporate advanced intelligent technologies and comprehensive safety systems along with zero gravity executive seats, automatic power assisted doors and premium entertainment systems from globally recognised brands.
The 900S adds more rear seat luxury. It has a privacy partition between the front and rear, a starlight headliner, a large projection entertainment screen and a foldable executive work station. It is obviously intended for owners who prefer to sit at the back and treat the car as a mobile office and lounge.
Both models are equipped with a fully active suspension system for improved ride comfort and stability. They can be configured with a tri motor setup using one motor at the front and two at the rear. Total output can go up to 460 kW, giving the cars the performance expected at this level.
VinFast says this expansion comes after a period of strong growth. The company delivered 175,099 vehicles in Vietnam in 2025, which was a national sales record and has led the local market for 16 straight months.
With these two new flagships, VinFast is aiming to go head to head with established names such as the BMW X7 and Mercedes Benz S Class. Pricing and global rollout plans will determine how strong that challenge will be. The direction, however, is clear. VinFast wants to compete at the very top of the automotive world.