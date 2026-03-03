HARMAN and Viasat Bring Satellite Voice Calling to Cars, No Network Bars Needed Anymore

There is nothing more frustrating than losing signal when you need help the most. That is the problem HARMAN and Viasat are attempting to solve for drivers.
At Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, HARMAN introduced a new feature that enables making voice calls from within a vehicle via satellite connectivity. This means that drivers and passengers will be able to make calls even in areas where there is little or no mobile network.
HARMAN has collaborated with Viasat, a global satellite communications company, to make this possible. The new feature is built into HARMAN’s Ready Connect Telematics Control Unit, also known as the TCU. The system links to Viasat’s Mobile Satellite Services network and utilizes licensed global satellite spectrum.
Here is what this brings to vehicles
- Voice calls over satellite when cellular coverage is not available
- Support for emergency services and roadside assistance
- Personal calls in case of breakdowns or accidents
- Messaging and SOS support
- Low data telematics such as vehicle diagnostics
- Stolen vehicle tracking & remote vehicle operations
The satellite connection does not replace mobile networks. It works alongside 4G and 5G. When regular coverage decreases, the system switches to Narrowband Non Terrestrial Network satellite connectivity using the same hardware platform.
The architecture supports the 3GPP NB NTN standard, allowing communication beyond traditional terrestrial networks while using the same base hardware.
Viasat is the satellite network operator and offers access to its satellite constellation. The aim is to provide reliable communication in remote highways, rural areas and other weak coverage zones
The Ready Connect platform is designed with Qualcomm Snapdragon Modem RF Gen 2 technology. It is intended for modern software defined vehicles and supports scalable connectivity. Automakers can use it to lower the complexity of hardware and accelerate development cycles.
HARMAN says the platform is already market ready and available for vehicle manufacturers. The company also showcased its entire range of Ready products at Hall 2 Stand 2D51 at MWC Barcelona 2026.
Looking ahead, the partnership also includes plans for broadband satellite services in cars. This could allow high bandwidth features such as in car media streaming and advanced connected services.