VIDEO: Watch The Unboxing Of Mumbai’s First 2018 Triumph Tiger 800 XRx

Triumph Motorcycles recently launched the new 2018 Tiger range in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom). A total of three variants of the Tiger range – XR, XRx and XCx – were launched in the Indian market while the top-of-the-line XCa is expected to arrive by the end of 2018. Deliveries of the new 2018 Triumph Tiger range have begun and one of our close friends, Raghav, recently brought home a sparkling new 800 XRX.

Read a detailed report on the Triumph Tiger 800 here

He’s currently running-in his prized possession which will take a total of 1,600 kms. Meanwhile, he shared a time-lapse video of the unboxing of his brand new Triumph Tiger 800 XRx. Check out the video of the Unboxing of Mumbai’s first 2018 Triumph Tiger XRx:

The ex-showroom prices of the new Triumph lineup are provided below

Triumph XR- Rs11.76 Lakh

Triumph XRx – Rs13.13 Lakh

Triumph XCx – Rs 13.76 Lakh

In case you missed our previous reports, the new Triumph 800 series motorcycles will be powered by a three cylinder, liquid cooled engine with 90PS of peak power at 9500 rpm and 78.8 Nm of peak torque at 8050 rpm. The new 2018 Tiger 800 features more than 200 upgrades to the chassis and engine.