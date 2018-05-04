New 2018 Honda Amaze To Be Offered With 3 Years/Unlimited Kms Warranty

Just yesterday, Honda Cars India (HCIL) announced that it had begun production for the all new second generation Amaze ahead of its launch that will take place next week on May 16, 2018. Now, the company has revealed what is touted to be the best-in-class warranty, with the arrival of the new Amaze.

The all new Honda Amaze, upon launch, will be available with a warranty of three years or unlimited kilometres. When compared to its rivals, the Hyundai Xcent and Volkswagen Ameo are the only two rivals which come close with a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh kms and 2 years/unlimited kms respectively. Meanwhile, a few other competitors such as the Maruti Dzire, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire offer a warranty of 2 years/40,000 kms, 2 years/75,000 kms and 2 years/1 lakh kms respectively.

Once launched in India, the second generation Honda Amaze will be available with two engine options including a 1.2-litre petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol unit will be tuned to produce 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque and can be had with a five speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT transmission with paddle shifters will be available as an option. The diesel unit, under the six speed manual guise, will produce 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque; while the CVT variant will produce 80 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque.

Feature wise, the new 2018 Honda Amaze will come equipped with conventional headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, LED tail lights, new boot lid, shark fin antenna, paddle shifters, touchscreen infotainment system with Digipad 2.0, start-stop button, keyless entry, cruise control, touch keys for the HVAC controls and reverse camera with sensors.