Video: Watch The Unboxing Of India’s First 2018 Honda Goldwing

Back in December 2017, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) launched the 2018 Goldwing in the country, with prices starting at INR 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company had revealed that deliveries of the new Goldwing would begin from early 2018.

Now, India’s first new 2018 Honda Goldwing has arrived and recently reached a dealership in Bangalore. Motoroids reader Aakash Gowda shared an image and the unboxing video of the country’s first 2018 Goldwing with us. Currently, the model is available in India in two variants, including the Standard Goldwing and the Goldwing Tour. The model seen in the images here is the 2018 Goldwing Tour.

For 2018, the Honda Goldwing has received a number of updates and is now more compact while also being 40kgs lighter than its predecessor. Based on an all new chassis, the new Goldwing receives a revised six cylinder engine, new DCT transmission and a double wishbone suspension up-front.

A few highlights of the New Honda Goldwing include all LED lighting, electric windscreen, Cruise Control with Throttle By Wire, Combined Brake System (CBS), Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), seven inch color TFT LCD screen with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, TPMS, Smart Key and a forward walking mode.

At the heart of the 2018 Honda Goldwing is a new 1,883cc, horizontally opposed six cylinder engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 125 hp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. This engine is paired to a new seven speed DCT transmission. Also on offer is an electric reverse gear. In India, the 2018 Goldwing is available exclusively in a shade of Candy Ardent Red.