New 2018 Honda Amaze Launched In India

Honda Cars India has announced the launch of the second generation Amaze with ex-showroom Delhi prices starting from INR 5.59 lakh for petrol and INR 6.69 lakh for diesel variants. Check out the complete, variant-wise prices of the new 2018 Honda Amaze in the table below:

Variant Ex-showroom Price – Petrol Ex-showroom Price – Diesel E MT INR 5.59 lakh INR 6.69 lakh S MT INR 6.49 lakh INR 7.59 lakh V MT INR 7.09 lakh INR 8.19 lakh VX MT INR 7.57 lakh INR 8.67 lakh S CVT INR 7.39 lakh INR 8.39 lakh V CVT INR 7.99 lakh INR 8.99 lakh

Apart from all new styling, the new Honda Amaze, in its second generation, is built on an all new platform, and comes loaded with features such as:

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Shark fin antenna

New boot lid

Start-stop button

Paddle shifters

Touchscreen infotainment system with Digipad 2.0

Cruise control

Keyless entry

Reverse camera with sensors

Touch keys for the HVAC controls

Check out the comprehensive review of the new 2018 Honda Amaze in the video below:

Mechanical specifications, however are unchanged from the previous generation model and the 2018 Honda Amaze continues to use the same engine options that include a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The engines are claimed to have received several improvements for better efficiency, lesser friction and lower NVH levels. The petrol motor will be capable of producing 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque and is paired to a five speed manual transmission or a CVT unit. The diesel unit produces 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque for the manual variant and 80 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque f0r the CVT variant.

Check out more images of the new 2018 Honda Amaze (Second Generation) below: