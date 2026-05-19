Maruti Suzuki starts operations at its second Kharkhoda plant in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki has started production at its second plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana. With this new line now operational, the company has increased production capacity at the facility to 5 lakh vehicles every year.
The move comes at a time when demand for SUVs continues to grow strongly in India. Buyers are waiting longer for some models, and carmakers are trying to increase supply faster than before. The new plant will help improve production numbers for models like the Brezza and Victoris, which are already being built at the Kharkhoda site.
The first plant at this location started operations in early 2025 with a capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually. Now, the second plant adds another 2.5 lakh units, doubling the total output at the facility.
At present, the site builds two SUVs.
- Maruti Suzuki Brezza
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris
Both models continue to see strong demand in the market, especially in cities where compact and midsize SUVs are growing fast.
Bigger production network
After the latest expansion, total annual production capacity across all plants in India now stands at 26.5 lakh units.
Current plant-wise capacity:
- Gurugram – 5 lakh units
- Manesar – 9 lakh units
- Hansalpur Gujarat – 7.5 lakh units
- Kharkhoda – 5 lakh units
The Kharkhoda site is spread across around 800 acres in Haryana’s Sonipat district. Once all future phases are complete, this location alone is expected to produce up to 10 lakh vehicles every year and become one of Suzuki’s largest manufacturing hubs globally.
The project was announced a few years ago when Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the facility in August 2022.
SUVs changing the marketSUVs changing the market
The Indian car market looks very different today compared to a few years back. Buyers are moving more towards SUVs, and every company is trying to increase production in that space.
Models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara have helped Maruti Suzuki stay strong in the segment, but competition is also increasing quickly.
Brands such as Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors continue launching new SUVs regularly. Companies like Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor are also expanding their portfolios at a rapid pace.
The company sold more than 18 lakh vehicles during FY2026, though rising competition in the SUV segment has slightly reduced its market share over the past few years.
This has pushed manufacturers to increase production and reduce waiting periods wherever possible.
More expansion is already planned
The company is not stopping with Kharkhoda. Another Gujarat plant is also under development and is expected to start operations by 2029 with an initial production capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually.
There are also plans to add another 5 lakh units of annual production during FY2026-27. Future hybrid and electric vehicle launches are also expected to benefit from this expansion.