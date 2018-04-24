VIDEO: Tata Nexon AMT Big Debut Advertisement Released

As reported earlier, the bookings for the Tata Nexon AMT have already commenced and the compact SUV is expected to hit the showrooms in the coming weeks. While we’re waiting to hear an official announcement from Tata, the brand has released the first promotional video of the Nexon HyprDrive S-SG.

Here’s the promotional video of the new Tata Nexon HyprDrive S-SG:

Tata Motors has also announced the specifications of the upcoming Nexon AMT that was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. The new AMT gearbox will be available on the top-of-the-line XZA+ variants of the Nexon for now. The new transmission will be mated to the 1.2L Turbocharged Revotron and 1.5L Turbocharged Revotorq engines.

The Nexon AMT will also feature three driving modes (Eco, City and Sport), creep mode and hill assist feature. There are no changes to the performance numbers and the 1198 cc petrol variant continues to deliver 110 PS of power at 5,000 and 170 Nm of torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. The 1497 cc diesel engine delivers 110 PS of power at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm.

Check out a detailed walkaround video of the new Tata Nexon AMT below:

Check more images of the Tata Nexon AMT through the gallery below: