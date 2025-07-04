Ampere Nexus Gets Better: 5-Year Battery Warranty & Easy EMIs Make It a No-Brainer

Quick Overview:
- India’s most-loved family e-scooter just got even better
- Industry-first 5-year / 75,000 km battery warranty
- Affordable EMIs with interest starting at just 6.99%
- Real-world range, fastest charging, and proven durability
Intro: A Scooter That Doesn’t Just Ride — It Stays With You
If you’ve been thinking about switching to electric, here’s your sign. The Ampere Nexus, India’s first high-performance family electric scooter, has just become even more irresistible. Known for its comfort, real-world performance, and award-winning design — it now comes with a massive 5-year battery warranty and super-friendly financing options.
That’s not just a scooter—it’s five years of freedom on two wheels.
Designed for Daily Life (and More)
Let’s be honest—we don’t want scooters that just look cool. We want ones that handle potholes, school runs, market stops, and office commutes with ease. That’s where the Ampere Nexus shines.
Powered by a super-safe Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery, this scooter isn’t just tech-packed—it’s practically bulletproof for Indian roads. It gives you a solid 100–110 km range, zooms up to 93 km/h, and charges up in just over 3 hours—so you’re not stuck waiting.
And if you’re wondering how tough it really is… it literally went from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and back, covering 10,000+ km, setting 4 national records in the process. Now that’s a resume.
5-Year Battery Warranty — That’s Peace of Mind
In a space where battery fear is real, Ampere decided to do something big. Their new 5-year or 75,000 km warranty isn’t just impressive—it’s industry-best.
And this isn’t some limited-time trick. It applies to all variants of the Nexus. So whether you ride a little or a lot, you know one thing for sure—you’re covered. No “what-ifs.” No battery stress.
EMIs That Don’t Hurt
Now here’s the good part for your wallet. Ampere’s finance plans are tailored for real people with real budgets. With low down payment, and interest starting at just 6.99%, you get to ride without burning a hole in your pocket.
Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or a parent, Ampere’s got a plan that makes sense. No flashy gimmicks, just practical savings.
Table: Ampere Nexus At a Glance
|Feature
|Details
|Battery Warranty
|5 years / 75,000 km
|Real-world Range
|100–110 km
|Top Speed
|93 km/h
|Charging Time
|3 hours 22 minutes
|Battery Type
|LFP (Lithium Ferro Phosphate)
|National Records
|10,000+ km ride, 4 India records
|EMI Interest Rate
|Starting at 6.99%
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|₹1,14,900
Conclusion: The EV That Doesn’t Just Deliver—It Endures
The Ampere Nexus isn’t here to play—it’s here to stay. From daily commutes to long hauls, it delivers on the things that actually matter: safety, savings, comfort, and most importantly—trust.
With a warranty that walks the talk, budget-friendly finance, and proven performance, the Nexus is more than just a scooter—it’s a long-term companion for the modern Indian family.
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to go electric, this is it.