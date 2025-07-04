  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • India’s Used Car Dream Fades? 77% First-Time Buyers Now Choose New Cars Over Pre-Owned Deals India’s Used Car Dream Fades...

India’s Used Car Dream Fades? 77% First-Time Buyers Now Choose New Cars Over Pre-Owned Deals

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Overview:

  • 77% of first-time car buyers in India now prefer new cars over used ones
  • Used car prices seen as inflated — sometimes nearing new car rates
  • Legal hassles & poor RC transfer process are major deterrents
  • Local dealers win over large platforms due to trust and human connection

Introduction:

Once the go-to for budget-conscious drivers, the used car market in India may be losing its shine — at least among first-time car buyers. A new survey by Park+ Research Labs, covering over 9,000 respondents, reveals a dramatic shift: a whopping 77% of first-time car buyers now opt for new cars instead of pre-owned ones. Why? It’s not just about price — it’s about trust, transparency, and the value of a human connection.

Used Car Prices Too Close to New

Many buyers now feel that used cars just aren’t worth the risk anymore. With 81% saying used car prices are inflated — sometimes matching or even surpassing new car prices — it’s no surprise that new cars seem like a better deal, especially with better financing options and warranties available.

Bad Experiences Erode Buyer Confidence

It’s not just about money. A solid 65% of buyers who considered used cars eventually gave up, often after bad experiences or warnings from friends and online reviews. The biggest red flags?

  • Delays in RC transfer
  • Legal documentation issues
  • Hidden damages
  • Misleading ads

And when legal issues and poor after-sales support creep in, even well-known platforms lose buyer trust.

Why Local Dealers Still Win

In an unexpected twist, 73% of first-time buyers trust local car dealers over big digital-first used car startups. Why? Simple:

  • The “human touch” – they value face-to-face negotiations
  • Transparency – they can see and test the car in real-time
  • Less overpromising – the deal often feels more “real” than on apps

Legal & Process Woes

From fraud to delayed ownership transfers, the used car buying journey is still full of red tape. Over 43% of respondents raised legal concerns, with another 22% highlighting slow RC transfers as a deal-breaker. Buyers are now calling for better regulation and clearer policies.

At a Glance – Key Findings from Park+ Survey

Key Insight% Respondents
Preferred new cars over used77%
Believe used car prices are inflated81%
Dropped out due to bad used car experiences65%
Trust local dealers more than big platforms73%
Legal issues cited as a deterrent43%

Conclusion:

India’s used car boom isn’t over, but it’s certainly being re-evaluated. For first-time buyers, the combination of high prices, legal uncertainty, and a lack of trust is steering them toward new cars. Until used car sellers fix these deep-rooted issues, local dealers and new car brands may continue to steal the show.

Scroll to Top