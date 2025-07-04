Indofast Energy Joins Forces With Motovolt to Supercharge India’s First Utility E-Scooter With Battery Swapping Power

4-Point Overview
- Game-Changing Alliance: Indofast Energy (IOCL + SUN Mobility JV) partners with Motovolt to deliver India’s first battery-swapping-enabled utility e-scooter, the MVS7.
- Affordable & Practical EVs: Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) drastically reduces upfront EV costs while enhancing convenience and uptime.
- MVS7: Built for Bharat: A rugged, multi-utility electric scooter with 150 kg payload, 150L storage, and 85 km range—designed for both B2B and B2C needs.
- Nationwide Push: 25,000 units targeted in FY26 with support from Indofast’s 900+ swap stations across 23+ cities.
Introduction: The Future of Electric Mobility Just Got Swappable
Let’s face it—EVs sound great until you hit the real-world roadblocks: range anxiety, sky-high battery costs, and hours at charging stations. But what if you could swap all that pain away—literally?
That’s exactly what Indofast Energy and Motovolt Mobility are aiming to do. Their latest collaboration combines Motovolt’s all-new MVS7 multi-utility e-scooter with Indofast’s nationwide battery-swapping infrastructure, unlocking a whole new level of affordable, fast, and accessible electric mobility for India.
The Power Duo – Indofast x Motovolt
This isn’t just a press release partnership—it’s a full-scale rethink of how Indians experience EVs. Indofast, the IOCL + SUN Mobility JV, brings over 900+ QIS battery swap stations to the table. Motovolt, known for building high-utility e-mobility solutions, is rolling out the MVS7, a rugged scooter tailor-made for the Indian commuter and logistics worker.
The magic happens with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)—think of it like a battery rental plan. Riders don’t buy the battery; they just pay to use it when they need it. That means no sky-high upfront costs, no waiting around for charging, and no range stress—just swap and go. It’s affordable, flexible, and keeps you focused on the road, not the recharge.
Meet the Motovolt MVS7 – Built for Work, Ready for India
From delivery workers to entrepreneurs, the MVS7 is designed to be a real workhorse:
- Top speed: 50 km/h
- Range: 80–85 km per charge
- Torque: 120 Nm from a 2.5kW motor
- Payload capacity: 150 kg
- Storage: 150L open boot space
- Frame: Double-cradle steel, built for Indian roads
- Modes: Eco, Power, Sport, Cruise & even Reverse
- Weather-ready: IP65 display and rugged build
This scooter isn’t just electric—it’s electric with purpose.
MVS7 + Indofast Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Partnership
|Indofast (IOCL + SUN Mobility) + Motovolt
|Battery Solution
|Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) with swap stations
|Swap Station Coverage
|900+ across 23+ Indian cities
|Scooter Range
|80–85 km per charge
|Payload Capacity
|150 kg
|Storage
|150 litres
|Top Speed
|50 km/h
|Launch Target
|25,000 units in FY26 (20K B2B, 5K B2C)
|Additional Benefits
|Lifetime battery warranty, zero downtime
Conclusion: A Swappable Revolution in Motion
This is more than just a tech tie-up—it’s a mobility revolution on two wheels. With Indofast’s ever-expanding swap network and Motovolt’s utility-first design philosophy, the MVS7 is set to redefine how India thinks about EVs.
From gig workers to small businesses and urban explorers, this swappable electric scooter offers freedom without financial stress. And with plans to expand across Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, this partnership isn’t just preparing for the EV future—it’s building it now.
The roads ahead are electric, and with Indofast and Motovolt leading the charge, every ride just got smarter, cheaper, and way more convenient.