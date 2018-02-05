VIDEO: New TVS NTORQ 125’s Digital Console And Phone App Fully Explained

India’s first connected scooter, the new TVS NTORQ 125 will be as fond of your smartphone as you are. It features a full-digital instrument console which not only reads out the speed, it does a plethora of things, never before seen for a vehicle of this class.

It displays the time, a trip report, can auto-reply to an SMS, can be paired with TVS’SMARTXONNECT app, has a Bluetooth connected speedometer, displays if the scooter is being ridden in Sports or Street mode, gets a lap timer, reads out a personalised welcome message, alerts you about an incoming call, incoming SMS, missed call, assists with navigation and helps you to locate the last parked location of the scooter! It also has an engine temperature indicator, a phone signal strength display and a phone battery strength display. Now breathe. Below are videos which capture the scooter’s exhaust note and another with a walk around and our first impressions of the NTORQ.

For the complete 2018 Auto Expo coverage, visit: Auto Expo 2018: News, Launches, Concepts and Complete Car & Bike coverage