Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross 2018 edition Launched In India

The ISUZU D-Max V-Cross gets exciting new features and equipment in the 2018 edition that take the adventure quotient a level up in India. Available in two variants, High & Standard, at ₹15,76,240 (ex-showroom, Chennai) and ₹14,26,241 (ex-showroom, Chennai) respectively, the new V-Cross 2018 is an upgrade over the earlier version that was launched in India in May 2016.

New FeaturesHigh variantStandard variant
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)PO
Traction Control System (TCS)PO
LED Day-time Running LightsPO
LED Tail LampsPO
Auto Cruise ControlPO
6-way Power Adjustable Driver SeatPO
2-DIN Entertainment SystemPP
Rear View cameraPP
Side-stepsPP
Sporty Black Leather seatsPO
Rear Chrome BumperPO

February 5, 2018-V-Cross-High_Rear-View_Exterior-View-600x411.jpg

With a view to keeping the product exciting and up-to-date with the market expectations, ISUZU has added the new features in the 2018 edition. These are sure to add to the experience and delight of the V-Cross buyers in India. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS) make the V-Cross safer in the toughest of outdoors. Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and LED Tail Lamps have been added that make the V-Cross look more dynamic on the roads.

Auto Cruise Control and a 6-way Power Adjustable Driver seat add to the comfort and convenience of the driver on long road trips. The Rear View Camera make parking in the city a hassle-free experience. The new V-Cross comes with dual-tone interiors and sporty Black Leather seats that add to the excitement of being inside the Adventure Utility Vehicle. The new V-Cross is available in the newly introduced bold Ruby Red colour apart from the earlier range of colours – Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.

