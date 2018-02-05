Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross 2018 edition Launched In India

The ISUZU D-Max V-Cross gets exciting new features and equipment in the 2018 edition that take the adventure quotient a level up in India. Available in two variants, High & Standard, at ₹15,76,240 (ex-showroom, Chennai) and ₹14,26,241 (ex-showroom, Chennai) respectively, the new V-Cross 2018 is an upgrade over the earlier version that was launched in India in May 2016.
|New Features
|High variant
|Standard variant
|Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
|P
|O
|Traction Control System (TCS)
|P
|O
|LED Day-time Running Lights
|P
|O
|LED Tail Lamps
|P
|O
|Auto Cruise Control
|P
|O
|6-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
|P
|O
|2-DIN Entertainment System
|P
|P
|Rear View camera
|P
|P
|Side-steps
|P
|P
|Sporty Black Leather seats
|P
|O
|Rear Chrome Bumper
|P
|O
With a view to keeping the product exciting and up-to-date with the market expectations, ISUZU has added the new features in the 2018 edition. These are sure to add to the experience and delight of the V-Cross buyers in India. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Traction Control System (TCS) make the V-Cross safer in the toughest of outdoors. Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and LED Tail Lamps have been added that make the V-Cross look more dynamic on the roads.
Auto Cruise Control and a 6-way Power Adjustable Driver seat add to the comfort and convenience of the driver on long road trips. The Rear View Camera make parking in the city a hassle-free experience. The new V-Cross comes with dual-tone interiors and sporty Black Leather seats that add to the excitement of being inside the Adventure Utility Vehicle. The new V-Cross is available in the newly introduced bold Ruby Red colour apart from the earlier range of colours – Orchid Brown, Cosmic Black, Titanium Silver, Obsidian Grey and Splash White.
