VIDEO: TVS NTORQ 125 Exhaust Note Proves It Is The Bassiest Scooter Out There

Targeted towards the generation Z, the all-new TVS NTORQ 125 gets stealth aircraft-inspired styling and a punchy 3 valve engine. The motor cranks out 9.4 bhp at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm, pushing the scoot to a top speed of 95 kph. But for all that show and go, it doesn’t sound like a washing machine and packs quite a lot of heft in its vocals.

Here’s a video from the launch event which captures the exhaust note of India’s first Bluetooth enabled, connected scooter. If you’d like to know more about it, below is a walk around and first impressions video.

