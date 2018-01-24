VIDEO: New 2018 Triumph Speed Triple Teased; To Be Unveiled On January 29

Triumph Motorcycles has released the teaser video of the new 2018 Speed Triple litre-class roadster which will be unveiled on January 29, 2018.

The motorcycle, as seen in the teaser video will feature an updated design, new headlight with LED DRLs, and a full digital instrument console. The hardware list might also get an upgrade and we may see even better suspension and brakes on the new motorcycle. We may even see a more sophisticated electronic package on the motorcycle. It will retain the underseat exhaust system. We can see bar-end mounted rear-view mirrors in the teaser which are identical to the new Street Triple RS and thus it wouldn’t be completely incorrect to assume that the motorcycle will be available in two or more variants.

Check out the teaser video below:

Triumph is aiming to make the new 2018 Speed Triple more powerful, smart, agile and aggressive motorcycle. Thus, we expect to see further enhanced performance on the 2018 model. The model that the 2018 motorcycle will replace used a 1050cc, liquid cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine tuned to deliver 135 PS of power @ 9400 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque @ 7750 rpm.

As aforementioned, the motorcycle will make its global debut on January 29, 2018 while the India launch may take place in the second half of 2018. Meanwhile, check out some more images in the gallery below.