TVS Motor Breaks Records in Q1 FY26 with All-Time High Sales, Strong Growth in ICE & Exports, EV Sales See Slight Dip

Quick Overview:
- TVS Motor clocks record-breaking 12.77 lakh units in Q1 FY26 — its highest-ever quarterly sales.
- June 2025 sales jump 20% YoY, with 4.02 lakh units sold across two- and three-wheelers.
- Exports soar 54% in June and 39% in Q1, showing strong global traction.
- Motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers lead the charge, even as EVs face short-term supply hiccups.
Introduction: A Quarter of Confidence for TVS
In a market flooded with cutthroat competition and evolving consumer preferences, TVS Motor Company has emerged shining. June 2025 wasn’t just a strong month—it was the perfect finale to what turned out to be the company’s best-ever quarterly performance. With 12.77 lakh units sold in Q1 FY26, TVS has not just raised the bar for itself—it’s shaking up the entire industry!
Let’s break down the ride.
June Magic — Domestic Demand Stays Strong
June 2025 was powered by solid traction across two-wheeler segments. TVS sold 4.02 lakh units, up 20% from June 2024.
- Motorcycles clocked 1.89 lakh units (up 24%)
- Scooters recorded 1.62 lakh units (up 26%)
- Domestic two-wheeler sales hit 2.81 lakh units (up 10%)
These numbers are proof that TVS is hitting the sweet spot for urban and rural riders alike — offering style, performance, and reliability without breaking the bank.
Global Love — Exports Make Big Waves
If June had a highlight reel, exports would be the show-stealer. TVS shipped 1.17 lakh units internationally in June — a massive 54% growth YoY. Q1 exports also grew 39%, showing that TVS’s appeal is going far beyond Indian roads.
This robust global performance reflects TVS’s sharp focus on emerging markets, strong dealer networks, and consistent product reliability in tough terrains.
EVs and 3-Wheelers — Mixed Signals, Long-Term Promise
EV sales stood at 14,400 units, slightly down from last year due to supply issues with key components. However, the demand for the TVS iQube remains strong, especially in metro cities.
Three-wheeler sales told a different story — with 16,303 units sold, up 42% YoY. In Q1 alone, 45,000 units were sold, signaling TVS’s dominance in the last-mile transport game.
What This Means for TVS
This isn’t just a great quarter — it’s a turning point. The numbers reflect more than sales—they reflect trust, innovation, and strategic foresight. TVS’s broad product lineup, export push, and continued EV commitment set it up for a future that’s as promising as it is powerful.
Sales Summary Table – June 2025
|Category
|June 2024
|June 2025
|% Growth
|Total Sales (units)
|3,33,646
|4,02,001
|20%
|Motorcycles
|1,52,701
|1,88,774
|24%
|Scooters
|1,28,986
|1,62,291
|26%
|Domestic Two-Wheelers
|2,55,734
|2,81,012
|10%
|Electric Two-Wheelers
|15,859
|14,400
|-9%
|Three-Wheelers
|11,478
|16,303
|42%
|Total Exports
|76,074
|1,17,145
|54%
Conclusion: All Gears Ahead
TVS isn’t just building vehicles — it’s building a movement. From motorcycles in Mumbai to scooters in South America, the brand is growing in every direction. And while EV hiccups are real, the demand is loud and clear.
With record-breaking performance in Q1 FY26, TVS is riding high — and not looking back.