VIDA VX2 Launched in India at Rs. 59,490/-

Quick Overview

  • VIDA VX2 launched at a starting price of ₹59,490 (ex-showroom) under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model.
  • Offered in two variants—VX2 Go and VX2 Plus—with removable batteries and up to 142 km IDC range.
  • Features include smart connectivity, fast charging, and India’s largest EV ecosystem support.

Hero MotoCorp Unveils VIDA VX2 EVOOTER at ₹59,490 with BaaS

Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm, VIDA, has launched the VX2 EVOOTER, a new-age electric scooter aimed at making EV ownership more accessible. Priced from ₹59,490 (ex-showroom) for the VX2 Go variant with BaaS, the VX2 is positioned as a smart, practical, and affordable mobility solution for urban India.

The VX2 is available in two variants—VX2 Go and VX2 Plus—with or without the Battery-as-a-Service model. The non-BaaS versions are priced at ₹99,490 and ₹1,09,990, respectively.

Battery, Range, and Charging

The VX2 lineup features removable lithium-ion batteries, offering flexibility and ease of charging.

VariantBattery CapacityIDC RangeCharging Time (0–80%)
VX2 Go2.2 kWh92 km60 minutes
VX2 Plus3.4 kWh142 km60 minutes

The BaaS model allows users to subscribe to battery usage, reducing upfront costs and offering battery replacement if performance drops below 70%.

Design and Features

The VX2 sports a clean, family-friendly design with a long, plush seat and a flat floorboard. It rolls on 12-inch wheels and offers a 33.2-litre boot (VX2 Go) that can accommodate a full-face helmet.

Key features include:

  • 4.3-inch TFT (VX2 Plus) / LCD (VX2 Go) display
  • Turn-by-turn navigation
  • Smartphone connectivity with ride stats and OTA updates
  • Remote immobilization and cloud-based security
  • Three riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sport (Plus only)

Charging Network and Warranty

VIDA backs the VX2 with India’s largest EV ecosystem, including:

  • 3,600+ public charging points
  • 500+ sales and service centres
  • Three-way charging options (home, public, and removable battery)

The scooter also comes with a 5-year/50,000 km warranty, and customers can opt for pay-per-kilometre plans starting at ₹0.96/km

