VIDA VX2 Launched in India at Rs. 59,490/

Quick Overview
- VIDA VX2 launched at a starting price of ₹59,490 (ex-showroom) under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model.
- Offered in two variants—VX2 Go and VX2 Plus—with removable batteries and up to 142 km IDC range.
- Features include smart connectivity, fast charging, and India’s largest EV ecosystem support.
Hero MotoCorp Unveils VIDA VX2 EVOOTER at ₹59,490 with BaaS
Hero MotoCorp’s electric arm, VIDA, has launched the VX2 EVOOTER, a new-age electric scooter aimed at making EV ownership more accessible. Priced from ₹59,490 (ex-showroom) for the VX2 Go variant with BaaS, the VX2 is positioned as a smart, practical, and affordable mobility solution for urban India.
The VX2 is available in two variants—VX2 Go and VX2 Plus—with or without the Battery-as-a-Service model. The non-BaaS versions are priced at ₹99,490 and ₹1,09,990, respectively.
Battery, Range, and Charging
The VX2 lineup features removable lithium-ion batteries, offering flexibility and ease of charging.
|Variant
|Battery Capacity
|IDC Range
|Charging Time (0–80%)
|VX2 Go
|2.2 kWh
|92 km
|60 minutes
|VX2 Plus
|3.4 kWh
|142 km
|60 minutes
The BaaS model allows users to subscribe to battery usage, reducing upfront costs and offering battery replacement if performance drops below 70%.
Design and Features
The VX2 sports a clean, family-friendly design with a long, plush seat and a flat floorboard. It rolls on 12-inch wheels and offers a 33.2-litre boot (VX2 Go) that can accommodate a full-face helmet.
Key features include:
- 4.3-inch TFT (VX2 Plus) / LCD (VX2 Go) display
- Turn-by-turn navigation
- Smartphone connectivity with ride stats and OTA updates
- Remote immobilization and cloud-based security
- Three riding modes: Eco, Ride, and Sport (Plus only)
Charging Network and Warranty
VIDA backs the VX2 with India’s largest EV ecosystem, including:
- 3,600+ public charging points
- 500+ sales and service centres
- Three-way charging options (home, public, and removable battery)
The scooter also comes with a 5-year/50,000 km warranty, and customers can opt for pay-per-kilometre plans starting at ₹0.96/km