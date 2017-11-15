VIDEO: Lamborghini Urus Teased Yet Again, Reveals New Snow Mode In Action

Earlier this week, Automobili Lamborghini shared the first teaser for its upcoming SUV, the Urus. The teaser video revealed the various drive modes of the brand’s first SUV since the LM002 including the Sabbia (sand) mode. Now, the Italian marquee has gone ahead and shared another teaser, revealing the Neve (snow) mode of the Urus.

The upcoming Lamborghini Urus will come equipped with Strada Sport, Corsa, Terra (land), Neve (snow) and Sabbia (sand). While the first three are already available in other Lamborghini models such as the Huracan and the Aventador, the last three modes are all new. While the Sabbia and Neve mode teaser videos are out, it is likely that the brand will release another teaser revealing the Terra mode in action.

It is believed that the Lamborghini Urus will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged motor that will produce more than 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque. This power will be sent to all four wheels with the help of an all wheel drive mated to a dual clutch transmission. More details should surface ahead of the unveil of the Urus that will take place on December 4th, 2017.