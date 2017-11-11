VIDEO: Lamborghini Urus Teaser Reveals Drive Modes Ahead Of Unveil Next Month

Ahead of its unveiling next month, Lamborghini has previewed their upcoming SUV, the Urus. The spiritual successor to the Lamborghini LM 002, the Urus will make its debut in the production form on December 4.

The Urus SUV will be the third product in the company’s portfolio after the Huracan and the Aventador. As seen in the teaser video, the Urus prototype goes sand dune bashing, showing its various drive modes on offer. The listed drive modes in the video include Strada Sport, Corsa, Terra (land), Neve (snow) and Sabbia (sand).

Also read: Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Special Edition Unveiled For Japan

Reports suggest that the Urus could be powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbocharged engine that is said to produce a power output north of 600 PS and 800 Nm of torque. Paired to a dual clutch transmission, this power would be sent to all four wheels with the help of an all wheel drive system. More details are likely to surface ahead of the unveil next month, Stay tuned for updates.