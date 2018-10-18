VIDEO: Jaguar XE 300 Sport and SV Project 8 Showcase Racing DNA on the Beach

Pendine Sands, a beach located on the southern coast of Wales, United Kingdom is an iconic ground which has hosted a number of historic car and bike races in the early 1900s. That was the location chosen by Jaguar to showcase the handling dynamics of the XE 300 Sport which carries the racing DNA of the SV Project 8. The two cars went on the beach, side by side to create a 1000 metre long helix, mimicking the shape of a DNA strand to signify the racing DNA offered by the baby Jag, the XE 300 Sport. The XE borrows lightweight aluminium body structure, outstanding driving dynamics and all-wheel-drive traction from the SV Project 8 which helped the drivers create this beautiful masterpiece on the sand.

Coming to cars in this film, the Jaguar XE 300 Sport is the performance-oriented version of the popular baby Jag, it may only have a 4-cylinder petrol engine but its the engine also found on the new 2-litre F-Type which generates 296 bhp with its twin-turbochargers. The 300 Sport accelerated from zero to hundred in a rather quick 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. To add to the driving experience, the four-door saloon uses lightweight aluminium construction which gives it very nice handling characteristics.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Opens New Retailer Facility At Jaipur Marriott Hotel

The SV Project 8 is a limited edition car, created by JLR’s SV department for only 300 lucky customers. Based on the XE sedan the car was first unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of speed this year. Powering this car is the bulky 5-litre supercharged V8 delivering 592 bhp to all four wheels of the car, producing one of the best exhaust notes you can get from a stock car today. Mike Cross, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity, Jaguar Land Rover said: “The aluminium-intensive body construction of the XE enabled Jaguar to create a car as special as Project 8. These two saloons share the same DNA, delivering excellent handling, peerless performance and unrivalled dynamics.” Here is the video showcasing the supreme dynamics of these cars.