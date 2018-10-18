Hero Destini 125 To Be Launched On October 22nd, 2018

The TVS Ntorq with all its new-age features and those sporty looks, has been a runaway success. Ditto for the Suzuki Access 125 and the Burgman. The Honda Grazia too, has been received well in a nation which is fast turning scooter crazy. As a result, to grab a share of that upscale, sort of premium pie, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker will launch a new scooter soon. The Hero Destini 125 is all set to arrive on October 22nd, 2018.

Showcased as the Duet 125 at the 2018 Auto Expo, the Hero Destini 125 will look to add a few million more to the rich coffers of Hero Motocorp. If the scooter is launched with the same specs as that of the Duet 125, and it’s only a change in nomenclature, the 125cc motor will push 8.7 HP and 10.2 Nm of twist to the rear wheel. The Destini will also gain from Hero’s i3s technology, which shuts the engine completely when it rests at idle.

In terms of features, the Hero Destini will come with an external fuel-filling cap, front telescopic forks, integrated braking system, a boot lamp, and a semi-digital instrument console which has indicators for the side stand, along with a service reminder.

We’ll only know at the time of launch, how much of that will be retained or changed for the Destini. However, a front disc brake was missing when the same scooter was revealed as a Duet 125 at the Expo. We hope Hero at least lists that as an option.

In terms of styling, the Destini 125 looks conventional and safe in comparison to its competitors. It gets a large sized chrome applique on its front apron, conventional bulb-type illumination and some chrome highlights on the sides. Still, a lot of people out there like their scooters to look traditional, yet, they don’t mind a little more power and some additional features. The Hero Destini 125 could be an answer to their prayers.