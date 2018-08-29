Jaguar Land Rover Opens New Retailer Facility At Jaipur Marriott Hotel

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the opening of AMP Motors’ new retailer facility at Jaipur Marriott Hotel near the airport area of Jaipur. AMP Motors has developed a new retailer facility, which was inaugurated by Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) and Gurmeet Singh Anand, Managing Director, AMP Group.

Located at one of the most rapidly upcoming areas of Jaipur, the new retailer facility is designed and equipped to provide the highest quality sales experience and can display 8 cars enabling the display of the Jaguar and Land Rover product portfolio.

Speaking about the retailer facility, Rohit Suri said that the Company is delighted to introduce its new showroom facility in Jaipur and is committed to easing accessibility for its customers to Jaguar and Land Rover products in the city. The opening of this ultra-modern showroom facility for the brand’s esteemed customers in an upcoming part of the city is in line with that objective.

The customers can even book their cars by visiting the online booking platform at www.findmeacar.in and www.findmeasuv.in