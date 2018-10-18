Nissan Unveils the New Kicks SUV for the Indian Market

It has been a long time period of about 5 years since we have seen a new Nissan product being launched in the country, its current line up with the almost outdated Sunny sedan and Micra hatchback have become rather boring and it is about time we see something new. That is exactly what Nissan is going to deliver, today they have unveiled the new Kicks SUV, which is aimed to go against the likes of the Renault Captur and the segment-leading Hyundai Creta. Today we have just seen the exterior of the Indian specification model which is quite similar to the international model which is for sale in many markets right now.

The Kicks marks the implementation of a very new sales strategy for Nissan in India, which currently is the leading brand in India for Research and Development in the country with a workforce of about 8,000 employees. The Indian market loves their SUVs which is why Nissan aims to offer much more SUVs with the help of their global SUV expertise in India. The Kicks is supposed to be the beginning of the change of the Nissan brand in India. The Kicks SUV measures 4,384 mm in length, 1813 mm in width and 1656 mm in height with a wheelbase of 2673 mm.

Coming to the car, following a small fashion show, the compact SUV is brought on the stage, the windows have been blacked put to hide the interior. We hear a diesel grumble coming from the bonnet when it was brought on the stage. We see the SUV gets Apollo Apterra tyres of 215/60 section wrapped around 17-inch five dual spoke alloy wheels which hides disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear. On the top, you get a contrast coloured roof and roof rails to add to the sporty appeal along with a blacked-out C-Pillar which adds a floating roof effect. Other exterior highlights include a V motion grille, boomerang-shaped lamps, a sharkfin antenna, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs and ORVM integrated indicators. What do you think about the new Kicks? Lets us know in the comments.