VIDEO: India-Spec Renault Captur Teased Ahead Of Unveil Next Week

Renault is all set to launch the Captur compact SUV in India later this year. Ahead of the Captur’s unveiling that is scheduled to take place next week, Renault India has teased the upcoming Captur on one of its social media platforms. Two teaser videos shared by the company reveal what the India-spec Captur has in store for us.

The first teaser video of the Renault Captur reveals the gloss black grille with four slats and chrome highlights on each slat. The second teaser video reveals the alloy wheel design of the Captur. What remains common to both the videos is a silhouette of the compact SUV that was shared by Renault India back in July.

Set to be positioned above the Duster in the company’s product portfolio, the Renault Captur LED headlamps separated by gloss black grille with chrome inserts. Sitting below are the fog lamps, surrounded by C shaped LED DRLs. The side profile of the India-spec Captur is likely to receive plastic cladding and alloy wheels while the rear profile will come equipped with LED powered tail lights.

Details regarding the interiors are scarce at the moment although previously leaked images reveal that the model could feature a 7.0 inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to that of the Duster. Also on offer would be automatic climate control and a multi-function steering wheel. India will be the first market to receive the Right Hand Drive (RHD) configured Captur.

Renault India has not revealed any details regarding the engine specifications of the Captur although the model could be powered by a 1.5-litre 105 bhp H4K petrol and a K9K diesel motor. Transmission duties will be handled by a six speed manual unit, available right after the launch while an automatic variant is expected to arrive later. Once launched in India, the Renault Captur is expected to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta.