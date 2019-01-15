VIDEO: Check out The 2019 Bajaj Dominar’s Dual-Screen Instrument Console & Exhaust Note

The 2019 Bajaj Dominar is said to be weeks away from launch. Its first major update since launch, Bajaj’s flagship will be updated with a new feature which was first spotted on the CS 400 concept at the Auto Expo 2014. It will be fitted with an additional display above the fuel tank lid. The screen displays the selected gear, odometer reading, two tripmeters, and the time.

Other new bits include a new double decker exhaust system which sounds pretty bassy and USD front forks. We expect the power output to be slightly bumped up too, along with an improved cooling system. The front disc brake now gets a radially mounted calipers. A slight tweak to the ergonomics is also expected, which will make Bajaj’s hyper riding machine a comfortable motorcycle for longer rides.

A unique machine in its segment, the Bajaj Dominar doesn’t really have much competition and remains a fantastic value for money motorcycle. With these updates, expect a slight increase in prices. On the other hand, it is being said that the Pulsar range of motorcycles is undergoing a major overhaul too, and the new machines will start coming out, starting 2020. Bajaj has also been busy updating its current line up of motorcycles with ABS, to make them meet upcoming norms. The Avenger 220 and the Pulsar 220 are the latest motorcycles which have been updated with the equipment. We’ll bring you more updates on that and the new Dominar 400, as and when they arrive. Until then, watch the video and stay tuned.

All Credits to Nimesh and his channel Mr. Bombiker for the video. A big thank you for sharing!