The Mahindra Marazzo M8 Can Now Seat Eight

The Mahindra Marazzo has been a successful car for the homegrown car maker. To address needs and make it appeal to an eve wider base, the top of the line M8 variant, is now available as an 8-seater. Instead of the 2 captain chairs offered, the M8 trim level can now be ordered with a bench in the middle row. Sure, the bench may not be as comfortable as a captain chair, but that is a price to be paid for the additional seat. The 8 seated variant comes in at a premium of INR 8,000 over the regular 7-seater variant.

Apart from that, no other changes would be present in this cabin of the Marazzo. Being the range-topping M8 trim, expect all bells and whistles to be present in the car. On the inside, you get a 7-inch touch screen infotainment system with Capsense & Haptics technology, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines, faux leather seats and window-mounted sunshades for second-row passengers. On the outside, the car features 17-inch alloy wheels, Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) with projector headlight units.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “The globally engineered Marazzo has generated a lot of interest among buyers. This is due to its unique architecture that offers the best of both worlds in the form of car-like ride and handling coupled with the toughness and stability of a body-on-frame construction. The inclusion of the 8-seater option on the top-end M8 variant will further widen the Marazzo’s appeal.” The prices of the Marazzo MPV start from INR 9,99,999 for the base M2 variant and will go all the way till INR 13,98,000 for the top-end M8, 8-seater variant.