Spied: Yamaha MT-15 Spotted In India; Could Be Launched Next Week!

Yamaha has already announced its plans to introduce a new bike in the Indian market this month. While we wait for the bike maker to tell us what vehicle will be launched, going by some new spy shots, we may witness the launch of the Yamaha MT-15 in our market. Spied testing, the MT-15 is essentially the street or a naked version of the YZF R15 sports bike. The MT-15 would be powered by a 150 cc liquid cooled engine, which also powers the faired version. However, expect power delivery characteristics to be tuned according to the motorcycle’s street-spec styling.

Seen in the spy shots is a blacked out MT-15, donning UP registration plates. We see a single piece saddle, but it has been carved out to differentiate the riders’ area and the pillion sits a bit higher. While the dual disc set up also looks similar to the one seen on the R15, we can not confirm the presence of an ABS system yet, but going by the market trends and the fact that even the R15 also gets the same, expect the MT-15 to also be offered with that safety feature.

The bike also gets a belly plate, which would protect the engine from rocks and other debris. Just like every naked bike, over here too, the rider sits upright, however, the handlebar appears to be wide. Like the India-spec R15, this motorcycles uses a conventional telescopic fork too. The alloy wheels too, appear to be similar in design to the ones on the R15. We’ll bring you more updates from the upcoming Yamaha event. Stay tuned for the coverage and much more.

Image Source: Iambikerdotcom on Instagram