VIDEO: After Taking down the Desert, the Tata Harrier Aims at the Mountains

I wish I could say this is the last teaser of the Harrier that we will see, but that is not the case. In yet another teaser, the Harrier now aims for the mountains. The Natrax test track and the desert of Rajasthan were not enough to test the Harrier. Tata took it to one of the most treacherous motorable roads in the world, in the northern part of India. Leh, Ladakh is where the SUV was tested for its performance in cold weather conditions. Proving that the Harrier can endure both, the heat and the cold. Moreover, the performance of the SUV was tested and it appears to perform as it should even at such a high altitude.

This series of teasers are just coming from Tata, who also recently launched the Tiago and Tigor JTP, the Harrier will have to meet quite high expectations. The SUV is based on the same D8 platform so seen in the Discovery Sport, giving the car a lightweight yet strong and rigid chassis. Powering this car is a Fiat-sourced Multijet engine rumoured to produce 140 hp and 300 Nm of torque. Tata calls it the Kryotec engine, the Jeep Compass is also powered by the same engine.

The SUV will come with an option of either a 6-speed manual or a Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox. Going by the extensive tests Tata has undertaken, a 4 wheel drive variant of the Harrier can also be expected. The Harrier will be launched in the first month of 2019 and bookings are now open. While Tata has not revealed the prices yet, rumours suggest the SUV will come at an on-road price of between INR 16 L to INR 21 L. The Harrier will compete against the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass in the Indian market.