VIDEO: A Certain 100cc Motorcycle Imitates The Royal Enfield Bullet; Christened Royal Indian BLOT100

While Royal Enfield owners were busy turning their motorcycles (only visually) into Harleys, Indians or customised choppers, someone was working on transforming a 100cc motorcycle into a Bullet. As seen in the description of the video posted by YouTube channel MTV E News, this customised 100cc motorcycle (we’re not sure which was the donor motorcycle) has received a major overhaul to imitate the Royal Enfield Bullet, while being easy on the pocket.

The front fender, fuel tank, body panels, the saddle and the rear are directly copied from the Royal Enfield Bullet. In fact, the rear of the saddle gets a “BULLET” print. A custom exhaust is aimed to mimic the sound of the thumper. Even the key design is identical to the Royal Enfield motorcycles. While the styling has been borrowed from the Bullet, the 100cc motorcycle retains its stock handlebar, wheels and switchgear.

Check out the motorcycle in detail in the video below:

Christened Royal Indian BLOT100, the motorcycle can be purchased at an on-road price of INR 60,000-70,000 (price may vary according to the state). Royal Udo Designing Company, the brand responsible for the motorcycle in the video, may face some legal trouble if Royal Enfield sues it for copying the design of the iconic Bullet.