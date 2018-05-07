Ford EcoSport Titanium S and Signature Edition Reportedly Heading To Showrooms Soon

Ford India will reportedly launch two new variants of the EcoSport, Titanium S and Signature Edition very soon. In fact, Ford India is said to have started billing the new variants of the EcoSport to dealerships and the demo vehicles are likely to arrive before the end of May 2018. Both new variants of the Ford EcoSport will come equipped with 17-inch wheels, a electronic sunroof and six airbags. As reported earlier, the Ford EcoSport Titanium S Variant with sunroof was spotted at dealership, while the Signature Edition was spotted testing in India.

The FordEcoSport Titanium S variant will feature:

Smoked projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Black painted roof and roof rails

Dual tone bumper

Dark grey finish for the grille

Dual tone dashboard

Touchscreen infotainment system

Twin pod instrument cluster divided by an MID console

Satin orange highlights and ‘S’ badging on the seats and door pads

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Engine specifications on the Ford EcoSport Titanium S variant are likely to remain unchanged and thus we expect to see the same 1.5-litre, three cylinder petrol engine and the 1.5-litre, four cylinder diesel engine. These engines could be paired to a six speed manual transmission instead of the five speed unit which is currently offered by the brand.

The FordEcoSport Signature Edition, on the other hand, will feature:

New alloy wheels

All black front grille

New black decals on the tail-gate with the ‘Signature’ badging

Rear spoiler

Blue interior trim and seat stitching

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill Launch Assist (HLA)

The source report also adds that Titanium+ variant will now be available with 16-inch alloy wheels instead of 17-inch units. We’re still awaiting an official announcement from Ford India.

Source: TeamBHP