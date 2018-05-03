Rolls-Royce Cullinan To Be Unveiled On May 10, 2018

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that the Cullinan SUV will make its world debut on May 10, 2018. The ‘All-Terrain, High-Sided’ vehicle will be unveiled via an exclusive online reveal later next week. Currently, the model is in its final stages of testing which is being undertaken in Europe, UAE and USA.

The first ever SUV from the British marquee will be based on the company’s Architecture of Luxury platform (also known as the aluminium space frame platform), which also underpins the all new, eighth generation Phantom. This platform will also underpin all the Rolls-Royce models in the future.

Also read: 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 9.50 Crore

As seen in the spy images, the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan will come equipped with a large grille with vertical slats, flanked by rectangular laser headlamps on either side. On either side, the model will receive the signature suicide doors while the posterior will benefit from a tailgate mounted spoiler and a dual exhaust setup. Inside, the model will come equipped with the most luxurious features such as premium leather upholstery, large fully digital instrument console and a special centre console with an iDrive inspired controller.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan remain scarce at the moment, although the model is touted to receive a retuned version of the 6.75 litre V12 engine that currently powers the 2018 Phantom. Once launched, the Cullinan SUV will rival the likes of the Bentley Bentayga. Stay tuned as we get you more updates next week from the unveil on May 10.