New Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo ARAI Mileage Announced – 18.45 km/l DCT, 17.75 km/l Manual

The new Renault Duster is back and this time it brings something important that many were waiting for. The official mileage numbers are now out and they give a clear idea of what this SUV offers in daily use along with strong performance.
This new model already grabbed attention for its design, features and road presence. Now with fuel efficiency numbers revealed, the full picture is finally clear.
Engine and power details
For now, mileage figures are announced only for the 1.3 litre turbo (Turbo TCe 160) petrol engine.
- 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine
- 163 PS power output
- 280 Nm torque
- 6 speed manual gearbox
- 6 speed DCT automatic option
This engine is among the most powerful in its segment even with a smaller size. Power delivery feels strong, especially in mid range driving.
Mileage figures
The ARAI certified numbers are now confirmed and they look quite good for this level of performance.
- 18.45 km per litre with DCT automatic
- 17.75 km per litre with manual
The difference between manual and automatic is small, but the automatic gives slightly better efficiency.
What makes this engine efficient
Renault has used some smart engineering to balance power and fuel use.
- High pressure fuel injection system
- Low friction engine parts
- Smooth and quick shifting DCT gearbox
These changes help in better combustion and smoother driving feel.
Driving and overall package
The new Duster is not just about numbers. It also focuses on real road use.
- Strong performance for highway and city
- Good ride quality on rough roads
- Stable handling at higher speeds
- Balanced setup for daily use
The SUV continues to offer a tough feel which many people liked in the older version.
Official statement
Dr V Vikraman, Chief of Renault Engineering, Renault Group India said,
“The ARAI-certified figures highlight the strength of our technology and our commitment to delivering superior all-round value. New Renault Duster’s Turbo 160 engine integrates advanced solutions such as low-friction coatings and high-pressure fuel injection to optimise combustion and efficiency. Paired with Renault’s latest DCT automatic transmission, which ensures fast and seamless gear shifts, the powertrain delivers an excellent balance of performance and fuel efficiency while remaining strong and responsive on the road.”
Price and positioning
The new Duster is placed in a competitive range.
- Starting price around Rs 10.29 lakh
- Top variant goes up to Rs 18.09 lakh
- Special pricing benefits available for limited time
This puts it directly against popular mid size SUVs in India.